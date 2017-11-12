TLC Cuts Ties With Derick Dillard Over His Jazz Jennings Remarks

TLC is not having it with Derick Dillard's comments against Jazz Jennings.

In August, many people accused Derick, the 28-year-old husband of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On cast member Jill Duggar Dillard, of bullying the now-17-year-old transgender star of I Am Jazz by making transphobic remarks about her online. Three days ago, Derick once again angered people on Twitter when he posted more comments about her.

On Saturday, a statement posted on TLC's Twitter page read, "We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick's personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so."