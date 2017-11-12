Selena Gomez Showcases Hot Look After Workout Amid Recovery

Selena Gomez was spotted showcasing a sizzling look as she left a Pilates studio in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 25-year-old singer showed some skin in a black Puma sports bra that criss-crossed in the back, paired with light gray sweatpants worn under Puma underwear, which peaked out above the waistband. Gomez is a spokesmodel for the athletic-wear brand.

This past summer, she underwent a kidney transplant due to her lupus. She announced the news in September. E! News learned at the time that Gomez was "working with multiple doctors and nutritionists to get her health back on track" and was "slowly" resuming her normal physical activities, which includes Pilates, yoga and working out with light weights.