Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Reunite at 2017 Governors Awards

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield continue to remain friendly exes.

The two, who broke up more than two years ago, reunited at the 2017 Governors Awards, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, where the group presents the Oscars every year.

Stone and Garfield were photographed laughing together inside the event. Throughout the evening, the two spent time talking during almost every opportunity, E! News has learned.

The two arrived at the gala separately and posed for photos on the red carpet. Stone wore a long white belted dress with a slit and was photobombed by Jennifer Lawrence, who sported a black floral crop top and matching long skirt. Garfield wore a black tux.

As cocktails were served, Garfield chatted with Carey Mulligan by the doorway to the ballroom as Stone walked in. She turned her head and saw him but went straight to her table, E! News has learned. During the dinner break, she walked across to the other end of the dining room to Garfield and the two chatted and laughed for almost the dinner entire hour, just the two of them. After the gala, they and their groups walked outside together and chatted on the steps for a while.