Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Reunite at 2017 Governors Awards

by Corinne Heller & Alli Rosenbloom

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield continue to remain friendly exes.

The two, who broke up more than two years ago, reunited at the 2017 Governors Awards, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, where the group presents the Oscars every year.

Stone and Garfield were photographed laughing together inside the event. Throughout the evening, the two spent time talking during almost every opportunity, E! News has learned.

The two arrived at the gala separately and posed for photos on the red carpet. Stone wore a long white belted dress with a slit and was photobombed by Jennifer Lawrence, who sported a black floral crop top and matching long skirt. Garfield wore a black tux.

As cocktails were served, Garfield chatted with Carey Mulligan by the doorway to the ballroom as Stone walked in. She turned her head and saw him but went straight to her table, E! News has learned. During the dinner break, she walked across to the other end of the dining room to Garfield and the two chatted and laughed for almost the dinner entire hour, just the two of them. After the gala, they and their groups walked outside together and chatted on the steps for a while.

At the Governors Awards, Lawrence sat with beau and director Darren Aronofsky and was also seen chatting with Margot Robbie. Lawrence also presented Donald Sutherland, her Hunger Games co-star, with the Lifetime Achievement award.

Angelina Jolie presented the Honorary Award to director Agnes Varda and danced with her for a bit onstage. Robert Pattinson was seen chatting with Garrett HedlundJake Gyllenhaal. Greta Gerwig and Soairse RoninTom Hanks sat with wife Rita Wilson and Steven Spielberg

By the bar, Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller spent a while drinking and chatting. Mary J. Blige walked over to meet Spielberg, who shook her hand.

Dustin Hoffman attended the event with his wife Lisa Hoffman and he made a speech to honor Tootsie cinematographer Owen Roizman.

Justin Timberlake was seen smoking cigarettes on the patio and chatting with actress Juno Temple twice throughout the night. He also talked to Sam Rockwell and Hedlund. Timberlake's wife Jessica Bieldid not attend, as she was at the 2017 Baby2Baby charity gala.

Stone and Garfield have run into each other a few times since they split in mid-2015 after a four-year relationship.

In August 2016, they were photographed for the first time together since their breakup, walking and laughing on the streets of London. At the time, a source told E! News, "There is definitely still love for each other there. They remain close and are on good terms."

Four months later, in January 2017, Stone and Garfield hung out at the AFI Awards. Her film, La La Land, and his latest movies at the time, Hacksaw Ridge and Martin Scorsese's Silence, were among 10 AFI Movies of the Year for 2016.

In February, Stone and Garfield greeted each other with the warmest of embraces at the pre-2017 BAFTAs Nespresso Nominees' Party.

In October, Garfield praised Stone while talking about her portrayal of former tennis champion Billie Jean King in the film Battle of the Sexes.

"I haven't [seen it] but I'm very excited to," he told E! News. "I'm nothing but supportive and her biggest fan." 

 

