Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Said Pics Were Photoshopped

If the Kardashians know one thing—it's that haters gonna hate.
Pregnant reality star Khloe Kardashian clapped back at online trolls who said some recent images of hers looked Photoshopped.
On Saturday, the E! star took to Instagram to post some images of herself in front of a green screen with the caption, "Haters will say it's photoshopped [sic]."
So what's all the hubbub about?
Well on Friday, Khloe got Instagram commenters chatting up a storm when she posted a photo of herself in a robe, sitting with a cute dog, along with the caption, "How cute is this little tater tot? Puppy Love."
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Posters were quick to comment that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's nose looked different than usual in the 'gram.
A follower, itsjoshyduh, wrote, "Your nose??? Altered??? Why?? @khloekardashian give me answers or I’ll give you unfollows."
Meanwhile, krupa.p04 posted, "She photoshops so much but it still looks so good."
jenifferjalapeno said, "there's definitely a bunch of editing or airbrush on her nose."
Meanwhile, several of Khloe's Instagram posts have been the talk of social media in the past few days. The 33-year-old, who is reportedly pregnant with Tristan Thompson's child, also got fingers posting and tongue's talking when she shared a promo pic for Good American, her clothing line.
Many commenters said they could see the star's baby bump, which isn't the first time that's been said. The Internet flew into a tizzy on Halloween when Khloe posted Game of Thrones Halloween pics, chock full of PDA with her main man. Many said they spied a wee baby bump.
Shakira50xo wrote, "I can see the bump!!!"
"It’s a baby bump," wrote shauna_0914.
Neither Khloe nor her sister Kylie Jenner who is also reportedly pregnant, has publicly commented on their pregnancies.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, Sept. 25 at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE