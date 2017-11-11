How Janet Jackson Got Her Post-Baby Body

Janet Jackson is looking better than ever almost a year after welcoming her first child and amid divorce proceedings.
Fans have noticed the 51-year-old pop superstar's physical transformation in recent months as she has been showcasing her trim figure onstage and at events. She began her State of the World tour in September after taking a maternity leave following the first of son Eissa this past January.
Jackson is currently in the process of divorcing his father, Wissam Al Mana, her husband of five years. The two had been together since 2010.
In September, a source told E! News that Jackson "has lost close to 100 pounds."
"She is working out religiously and eating right," the source said.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for OUT Magazine
E! News learned that Jackson worked with doctors and a nutritionist to lose weight.
Is diet and exercise the only reason Jackson got so fit? Possibly. But the way you feel inside also affects the way you look on the outside.
"She loves being a mom and connecting back with her old friends and family now that she is in the states. Her energy is positive and optimistic for a better future ahead," the source said.
Another source told E! News recently that "Janet is enjoying her life to the fullest now."
"She is in a whole different mind space then before," the source said. "Her baby has open her up in so many new ways. She is in a much better place without her husband. It's a new beginning for Janet. Many of her close fiends and family have seen a change in her behavior since she left her husband. She has lost so much weight and continues to lead a healthy lifestyle."
Jackson has brought baby Eissa to work with her and she has help taking care of him amid her grueling schedule, a third source told E! News.
"Her team is strong and wonderful," the source said. "She trusts all of them."
"Janet feels like she has broken free from her old life and is slowly starting over," a fourth insider told E! News. "Her baby has brought so many new beginnings and life back in Janet. She wants to connect with her fans again and make her concerts something that her fans will remember and love."
Jackson's tour ends on December 17 in Atlanta.