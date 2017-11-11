Kate Middleton Showcases Chic Maternity Look at Festival of Remembrance

Kate Middleton debuted another chic maternity look on Saturday.

While attending the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge wore a black silk velvet Catherine Walker & Co Caressa coat dress, which contains jet, glass and silver Swarovski buttons. She paired the look with black pumps and a traditional red paper poppy to honor fallen troops.

Kensington Palace had announced in September that the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with her and Prince William's third child. She is due to give birth in April.

This marks one of several chic maternity looks for Kate, who has showcased gorgeous styles throughout all three of her pregnancies.