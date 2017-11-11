The Heartbreaking Dark Side of Women's Gymnastics

Show us a top athlete and we'll show you a person suffering for his or her sport.

No one hangs up their shoes (or cleats, rackets, helmets, bats, swim caps or leotards) without having spent considerable time nursing injuries, be they broken bones, concussions, torn muscles or just general wear and tear. They train hard, usually from a very young age, they dedicate their lives to competing and they'll spend every day after turning 30 fighting the notion that they're "past their prime." More and more these days we're hearing about eating disorders, the pressure to use performance-enhancing drugs and struggles with depression and anxiety.

Women's gymnastics is a sport that's notoriously hard on the body and for the most part they have an unusually small window of peak performance and marketability, and are done competing at the most elite levels past the age of 22.

Which means, basically, that to call them "women" half the time is a stretch. They're basically girls. Or they certainly started out as girls. Children.