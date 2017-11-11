Saturday Savings: Vanessa Hudgens' Wrap Dress Is Now on Sale!

LRR / BACKGRID
Feminine and flattering, Vanessa Hudgens' flowery wrap dress is more versatile than you think.
Ever since the ready-to-wear matriarch, Diane Von Furstenberg, gave birth to the wrap dress, celebrities with various style philosophies, from the bohemian Vanessa to the preppy and polished Olivia Palermo , have slipped into these timeless garments.
Wrap dresses feature a flowy torso with an A-line cut that accentuates the waist, making it flattering for a diverse set of body types. They are also great for the holiday season, as they leave enough room for food babies. Or, follow in the actress' fashionable footsteps and pair a maxi-length wrap dress with jeans. This styling trick edges up the feminine frock with little to no effort. Just when you think there isn't more you can ask for in a find, Vanessa's Free People Blue Skies Exclusive Wrap Maxi Dress goes on sale...for $85 less!
If you are looking for some options that can easily adapt for fall, look no further! From luxurious velvet wraps to flowy frocks, there exists a plethora of ways to adapt a wrap for your wardrobe.
Blue Skies Exclusive Wrap Maxi Dress, Was $235, Now $149.95
Velvet Floral Kimono, $89.90
Gwyneth Wrap Maxi Dress, 89.90
Frill Wrap Midi Dress, $68.00
Wrap Dress, $54.99
Lena Asymmetric-hem Cotton-Blend Wrap Dress, Was $695, Now $417
