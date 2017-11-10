Best Online Shopping Sales of the Week: Veterans Day 2017 Edition

When it comes to shopping, who doesn't like a good deal?

Call us crazy, but there's something about purchasing a pricy cashmere sweater at 20% off that suddenly makes it an acceptable splurge. Listen, it is fall and, out of pure necessity, you're going to need a few extra staple items to keep you warm. It really is that simple.

And if you can save a little while you're at it? Even better! So, for all the things you've been eyeing but haven't yet scooped up, allow this Veterans Day weekend to be the little nudge you need.