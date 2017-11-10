This Plus-Size Model Recreated Victoria's Secret Ads and the Results Are Perfect

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Branded: Shopping

Best Online Shopping Sales of the Week: Veterans Day 2017 Edition

Sara Foster, Erin Foster, Katharine McPhee, David Foster

David Foster's Daughters Erin and Sara Dish on Him and Katharine McPhee

Hilary & Haylie Duff Have a Girls Night Out

Tabria Majors, Victoria's Secret

@allgoodthingstv

Tabria Majors wants to start a conversation with companies like Victoria's Secret.

On Halloween, the 27-year-old model shared a series of stunning pics of herself recreating three of the company's ads on social media.

"Maybe I'll be a Victoria's Secret Angel this year for Halloween, since it ain't happening in real life lol," Majors wrote. "Just paying homage to a few of my favorite pics/outfits from VS here and showing that curvy girls can rock (and sell) lingerie just as well as straight size models."

Majors did the post in order to start a discussion about the industry and the campaigns that are seen around the world.

Read

How Victoria's Secret Model Lais Ribeiro Makes the $2M Fantasy Bra Look Sexier

Tabria Majors, Victoria's Secret

@allgoodthingstv

"I really want to open the discussion of inclusivity in mainstream media," she told HuffPost Canada"I just want to know why they, and so many other companies, don't cater to the average-sized woman."

Majors said the "main argument" she's heard is that it's "expensive, time-consuming, and companies don't have the proper resources to expand their sizes."

But Majors doesn't buy that argument.

She commented that the "plus-size industry brings in billions of dollars each year, and the potential profit companies would make should counter any of their hesitations."

Tabria Majors, Victoria's Secret

@allgoodthingstv

Since sharing the images last week, the post has been liked almost 30,000 times. Majors has also received a lot of love in the comments of the post.

"You go girl!!! @victoriassecret you should probably have her in your next runway show, I'd actually buy more then," one Instagram user wrote.

While another Instagram user said that they were so encouraged "to even try to wear lingerie now! You are beautiful!!! @tabriamajors."

A third comment told Majors, "Disappointed that I didn't see any models like you on the Victoria's Secret page. We need to support beautiful women like you [heart emoji] keep doing what ur doing gurl [heart emoji]."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Victoria's Secret , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.