What Mel Gibson's Rebound Really Says About Hollywood

Despite Foster's unwavering support, Hollywood seemed to have made its mind up about Gibson, for the most part. In the ensuing years, he could only find work in VOD release-only films he wrote and produced himself (Get the Gringo) or when producers of B-movies like Machete Kills and The Expendables 3 were looking for stunt-casting to generate headlines for their films that wouldn't get much press otherwise.

And then in 2014, a sea change began. It started when, on the 10th anniversary of the release of The Passion of the Christ, journalist Allison Hope Weiner published a long op-ed on Deadline, pleading with Hollywood to take Gibson off the blacklist. "He wasn't the bad person I thought he was back when I first wrote about him, and I'm telling you, he is now not the person you think he is," she ended her remarkably long defense of the man. "As one A-list star told me recently, 'Mel has spent enough time in the penalty box."

Later that year, Robert Downey Jr., a man who overcame struggles of his own to become one of Hollywood's biggest and most bankable stars, spoke candidly with Deadline about Gibson, as well. (It should be noted that when no one would hire Downey following his own troubles, Gibson helped him earn a role in the 2003 film The Singing Detective, which he was producing.) "Nobody should make a case for somebody who just wants forgiveness but hasn't changed, but he's a fundamentally different guy," Downey argued in defense of his pal. "I think it was just the very worst aspects of somebody's psyche being treated as though they were the blanket statement about a person. But honestly we are talking about a competitive business and it all comes down to this: because he is so gifted as a story teller and a director, I don't know that he requires some sort of mass forgiveness."