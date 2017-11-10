Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi Collaboration Is Probably Coming Soon: Here's the Proof!

Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi may have a collaboration on the way very soon!
"It's a fun song, a fun record," the "Despacito" singer admitted to Billboard but said he couldn't tell who it was with or give any details about the track.
"We already filmed the music video," he added.
In interview, which took place last Saturday at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, the star also revealed that his "new song" would premiere in two weeks.
Between Instagram comments and music video sets, fans think that Fonsi is referencing the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer.
On Friday, the two shared the same photo on Instagram of them together, and Demi captioned her post with, "Hey Fonsi." The 39-year-old singer wrote, "¿Qué pasa Demi?" alongside his post of the same photo.
On Oct. 21, the songstress shared with fans her look for a "music video shoot." Just so happens that Fonsi also posted from a music video set that same day and captioned the post, "Finished! It's a wrap."
Hmmm...but there's more.
Coincidently, they left each other comments on those posts.
Are these two cooking something up? We think so!