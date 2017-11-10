Sofia Richie Shares How Lionel Richie Feels About Her Dating Scott Disick

Is there family drama in the Richie household?

Sofia Richie and her Grammy-winning father Lionel Richie made a joint red carpet appearance at last night's SAG-AFTRA Patron of the Artists Awards held at the Wallis Annenberg Performing Arts Center in Beverly Hills, Calif. The "All Night Long" singer's girlfriend Lisa Parigi also joined them.

Everything seemed to be going well. Lionel put his arms around both ladies as they posed for pictures, and Sofia looked stunning donning a white blazer, diamond chandelier earrings and slicked-back bun.

"I'm so excited," Sofia told E! News' Sibley Scoles. "The fact that I got to get dressed up and go walk a carpet with him is so exciting for me. I love to go places with him."