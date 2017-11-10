EXCLUSIVE!

David Foster's Daughters Erin and Sara Dish on Him and Katharine McPhee

Would Erin Foster and sister Sara Foster be OK with their dad David Foster dating Katherine McPhee?

While the two have not confirmed a relationship, the 33-year-old Scorpion actress Smash and American Idol alum and the 68-year-old record producer and songwriter sparked romance rumors several months ago after a PDA-filled dinner. They have since been spotted together in public a few times.

"We are really happy if our dad is happy," Sara, 36, told E! News on Thursday.

"I love her on Scorpion," added Erin, 35.

"We love Katharine McPhee. We love our dad. We want our dad to be happy. We don't care who he dates...don't really care how old they are, Sara said, adding, "We don't know if it's her."

Erin said their father is a "very young-at-heart kind of guy."

"Honestly, our friends in their twenties are trying to date him, so we're just proud of him for not doing that," she said. "He's like, 'I draw the line there.' I think thirties, forties is like a respectable age for a man in his sixties."

Sara and Erin made their comments at the Words With Friends 2 mobile game launch party, where they hung out with the hosts, Hilary Duff and sister Haylie Duff.

Katharine addressed the romance rumors about her and David in an interview with Health magazine that was published this week.

"We're very close friends, and we've been friends for a long time," she said. "I'm really, really fond of him, and I think he's an incredible person. I've known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he's been really good to me. People can say whatever they want."

She also said she's "pretty single" and that she hasn't had a "anything super serious" since she and her Scorpion co-star Elyes Gabel broke up in 2016 after a two-year relationship.

The split came four months after Katharine finalized her divorce from husband Nick Cokas, 52. This past October, David finalized his own divorce from former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, his 53-year-old fourth wife. Erin and Sara are two of his five children and their mother is his second wife, Rebecca Dyer, 65.

