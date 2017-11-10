Miranda Lambert and Anderson East Call Out Garth Brooks for Lip Syncing at 2017 CMAs

This country music couple is not impressed with Garth Brooks.

Anderson East took to social media with a message expressing his disappointment in Brooks, who admitted to lip syncing during his performance at Wednesday's 2017 CMA Awards. East said he was offended by the Entertainer of the Year recipient's decision to sing with a vocal track.

"I keep a lot of my opinions to myself and respect anyone making music but as a person who tries to put on the best and most honest show I can night after night," he wrote, "this truly offends me. I was told country music is three chords and the truth."

Miranda Lambert, East's girlfriend of two years, responded in the comment section, "High five on this babe. If you can't sing then don't. It's better to be honest than to pretend. I think it's bulls--t. My favorite performances were live live. The truth."