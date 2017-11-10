EXCLUSIVE!

Mandy Moore Says She's Planning an ''Intimate'' Wedding to Taylor Goldsmith... and Soon!

Watch out, Tinder! Instagram may be the way to find a hubby these days; just ask Mandy Moore

In an exclusive interview with E! News' Kristin Dos Santos, the This is Us star dished about meeting her now-fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith, through the popular social media app and even had some advice for the rest of us.

"I mean, I guess don't be afraid to put yourself out there? Because that's kind of what I did," said the actress at the Fall for Friendsgiving lunch presented by the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express. "I didn't know the rules of social media. I didn't tag him, you know, as you do in a photograph now. I didn't do any of those things and lo and behold, like, he happened to find what I said about him and his band and that's what led us to meeting one other."

E! News confirmed in September that the Dawes musician had proposed after two years of dating. She later rocked her sophisticated diamond ring at a 2017 pre-Emmys bash. 

With a wedding coming up, Moore revealed that she doesn't want a "lavish" wedding, but rather something more "simple," "intimate"…and soon!

"It'll happen sooner rather than later. I'm not in any rush, but also I'm like, ‘I wanna do it,'" she said. "I don't need to wait, I don't need to have a long engagement. I'm not planning some giant, lavish affair. So, I might as well just do it."

And as for whether these lovebirds have babies on the brain? Watch the video above to find out!

