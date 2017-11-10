Which Taylor Swift Reputation Lyrics Are About Joe Alwyn, Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris?

...Ready for it? Because Taylor Swiftis singing about the men in her life.

As Swifties digest the songstress' newly dropped sixth studio album, Reputation, there's plenty of personal imagery to decipher in the star's carefully penned lyrics.

While she sings of getaway cars and New Year's Day, Swift's tracks are peppered with hints about her current romance and its origins. At this point, the world is well aware of her beau, Joe Alwyn, but for the first time, Swift is talking about their relationship herself.

In many tracks, she alludes to her "baby," the 26-year-old blue-eyed British actor who seems to have stolen her heart. In "Gorgeous," she gushes about how he is just that with lines like "You're so gorgeous I can't say anything to your face 'cause look at your face." She tips listeners off to the fact she's singing about the star when she notes, "and I got a boyfriend, he's older than us," alluding to ex Tom Hiddleston. In "Delicate," she touches on hesitantly seeing him while her "reputation's never been worse," but simultaneously admits she frankly wants him.