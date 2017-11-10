Louis C.K. Apologizes for Sexual Harassment: Read His Full Statement

He also stated, "The hardest regret to live with is what you've done to hurt someone else. And I can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them. I'd be remiss to exclude the hurt that I've brought on people who I work with and have worked with who's professional and personal lives have been impacted by all of this, including projects currently in production: the cast and crew of Better Things, Baskets, The Cops, One Mississippi, and I Love You Daddy. I deeply regret that this has brought negative attention to my manager Dave Becky who only tried to mediate a situation that I caused. I've brought anguish and hardship to the people at FX who have given me so much The Orchard who took a chance on my movie. and every other entity that has bet on me through the years."



"I've brought pain to my family, my friends, my children and their mother."

"I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen."

"Thank you for reading."

Pamela Adlon, Louis' longtime co-star and friend, released the following statement later Friday afternoon:

"Hi. I'm here. I have to say something. It's so important.My family and I are devastated and in shock after the admission of abhorrent behavior by my friend and partner, Louis C.K. I feel deep sorrow and empathy for the women who have come forward. I am asking for privacy at this time for myself and my family. I am processing and grieving and hope to say more as soon as I am able."