Taylor Swift Explains Her Disappearance in Heartbreaking Poem

Taylor Swift has opened up about her hiatus from the spotlight with a heartfelt poem.
The 27-year-old singer dropped her anticipated sixth studio album Reputation late on Thursday and teamed up with Target to release two album bundles, each containing the CD and a collector's edition magazines. They contain poetry and artwork by Swift, handwritten lyrics, a poster, behind-the-scene photos from her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video shoot and other pics and a prologue.
A poem titled "Why She Disappeared" is included. Swift writes about what she went through over the past few months. Prior to making a comeback in August with the release of "Look What You Made Me Do" and the announcement of Reputation's release, the singer had largely kept off social media and shied away from media attention following years of scrutiny over her looks, feuds with the likes of Kanye Westand Katy Perry and her love life—which she sings about in the past and present.
Swift also included a poem titled "If You're Anything Like Me," which states, "You like giving them what they want...but darling, you need to stop."
"When she fell, she fell apart / Cracked her bones on the pavement she once decorated / As a child with sidewalk chalk," Swift writes in her poem. "When she crashed, her clothes disintegrated and blew away / With the winds that took all of her fair-weather friends."
"When she lay there on the ground / She dreamed of time machine and revenge," she wrote. "And a love that was really something / Not just the idea of something"
In her poem, Swift also writes about "Charmers, dandies and get-love-quick schemes" and notes that "in the death of her reputation / She felt truly alive."
Swift also talks about showcasing one's true self in her prologue.
"We think we know someone, but the truth is that we only know the version of them they have chosen to show us," she writes.