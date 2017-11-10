Taylor Swift's Reputation Album: 5 Sexiest Lyrics

Whew, is it hot in here?

Taylor Swift has finally released her anticipated sixth studio album Reputation, which contains songs about love, betrayal, power and possibly her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn. And some of the lyrics are pretty damn sexy.

1. "Dress": The chorus of this song is hot as hell: "Say my name and everything just stops / I don't want you like a best friend / Only bought this dress so you could take it off / Take it off (ha, ha, ha) / Carve your name into my bedpost / 'Cause I don't want you like a best friend / Only bought this dress so you could take it off / Take it off (ha, ha, ha, ha)

Swift had hosted a few "Secret Sessions" listening parties for a select group of superfans in London, Los Angeles, Nashville and Rhode Island last month. Her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, also attended a gathering and appeared uncomfortable when "Dress" was played, according to participants.

"Scott was full on blushing the entire time during 'Dress,' so that's that fam," tweeted user @Taylor_SlaysAll.

"The room felt like it got 10 times hotter when 'Dress' came on... maybe that's why Andrea walked out," wrote @SwiftieAlex.