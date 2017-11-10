Taylor Swift Confirms Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Daughter Is the "Baby Intro Voice" in "Gorgeous"

The rumors are true!

In late October, Taylor Swift released a song titled "Gorgeous," off her sixth studio album, reputation. The track, which she co-wrote with Max Martin and Shellback, featured a child's voice saying the word "gorgeous" in the intro. Fans theorized the disembodied voice belonged to a very special 2-year-old, James Reynolds—the daughter of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Before the song was released, Taylor previewed the song on Instagram—and Blake and Ryan "liked" it, which only fueled speculation that their elder daughter was involved. Taylor liked a fan theory about James' involvement on Tumblr, all but confirming it was true. So, when she released her album, she confirmed in the liner notes that the "baby intro voice" belongs to her.

(Blake and Ryan are also parents to 13-month-old daughter Inez Reynolds.)