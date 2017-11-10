Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West: How She Claps Back at the Rapper on Reputation

Look what you made her do, Kanye West.

Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated sixth studio album, reputation, shortly before midnight—and in some of the 15 tracks, the singer seemingly takes aim at her longtime rival. Historically, Swift has never identified any of the people who inspired her lyrics—but for the fans who have been following her career for over a decade, it's easy to read between the lines. But, in fairness to the 27-year-old singer-songwriter, all of the lyrics are open to interpretation.

Swift's issues with West date back to the 2009 MTV VMAs, when he stormed the stage during her acceptance speech to declare that Beyoncé "had one of the best videos of all time." Years later, the musicians made up—and it lasted until February 2016, when West name-dropped her in his "Famous," off his album, The Life of Pablo. "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? /I made that bitch famous," he rapped. "Goddamn / I made that bitch famous." Swift called him out during her acceptance speech for Album of the Year at the 2016 Grammys, and months later, his wife, Kim Kardashian, later published excerpts of Swift's phone call with West.

Suffice to say, it became a very messy situation.