Jason Momoa Talks About "Finally" Marrying Lisa Bonet

The couple was introduced more than a decade ago, through mutual friends, at a jazz club. "We just happened to be in the right place at the right time," Momoa recalled. "I actually had dreaded my hair just for her. I had huge dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks, and I literally turned around and I see her and I'm just [in shock]. She's like, 'I'm Lisa.' I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f--king fireworks going off inside, man. I convinced her to take me home, because I was living in a hotel." After a shared meal at Café 101, "We sat down, She ordered a Guinness—and that was it. We had Guinness and grits, and the rest is history."

For Momoa, it was "more than" love at first sight with Bonet, whom he "married" in 2007 (though it was not legal). "Ever since I was 8 years old and I saw her on TV, I was like, 'Mommy, I want that one!' I'm like, 'I'm going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I'm going to get you.' I am a full-fledged stalker. I didn't tell her that until we had two babies [ Lola , 10, and Nakoa-Wolf , 8]; otherwise, I'd be creepy and weird. I've always wanted to meet her. She was a queen."

Momoa confirmed he "finally" took the plunge last month: "Finally, man." He also showed off what "may be" a wedding gift. "My friend Judicael made these skulls," Momoa said, directing the camera to his Talisman necklace, "but it took about four years to carve this. It's beautiful."

When Jason Momoa appeared on CBS' The Late Late Show Thursday to promote Warner Bros.' Justice League, host James Corden felt compelled to congratulate the actor on his recent marriage to Lisa Bonet . As the audience cheered, Momoa waved his hands and joked, "Stop it!"

