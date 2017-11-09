Taylor Swift Debuts "New Year's Day" With TGIT Performance

Taylor Swift and Shonda Rhimes' TGIT are a match made in heaven.

During a break in ABC's Scandal, Swift debuted "New Year's Eve," the closing track off her new album Reputation (available Friday). It marked her first performance of a new song in three years, and it was her first TV appearance promoting her new music, a follow up to 2014's 1989. The performance was pre-taped during one of Swift's Secret Sessions in her Rhode Island home.

"There's glitter on the floor after the party / Girls carrying their shoes down in the lobby / Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor / You and me from the night before but / Don't read the last page / But I stay when you're lost and I'm scared and you're turning away," Swift sang. "I want your midnights / But I'll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year's Day."