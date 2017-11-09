Aaron Paul's Wife Lauren Reveals Sex of Their First Child

Aaron Paul will soon become a father to a baby girl!

The Breaking Bad star's wife Lauren Paul made a sly announcement on Thursday via Instagram—the sex of their first child together.

Lauren shared the news with a group photo from a recent vacation to Telluride, Colorado, which she had to Photoshop her hubby into. As she wrote online, "Nothing to say other than I love these humans and I'm missing Telluride. And I'm pleased to introduce you to Flat Aaron. When I travel without the babe, Flat Aaron always comes with and parties."

She continued, "Also, why are we all smiling the exact same way? It's kinda amazing. Also creepy Alsooooo baby girl was in my tum here and I had no idea. BUN!"