Grey's Anatomy's 300th Episode: All the References You Might Have Missed

Get ready for an Easter egg hunt!

Grey's Anatomy aired its epic 300th episode on Thursday night, and as promised, the ghosts of Grey's past took over the hospital. And we loved every single second of it. Seriously, there were SO many references (including the one we just made there!), it was kind of hard to keep track of them all. But don't worry, we've got you covered.

We looked to creator Shonda Rhimes, showrunner Krista Vernoff and our own Grey's-obsessed eyes to find all the Easter eggs hidden throughout the episode for fans to enjoy: