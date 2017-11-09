La'Myia Good Gets a Breast Enhancement and Asiah Collins Creates Her First Pop-Up Shop for Kid Ink on The Platinum Life

Music to our ears!

La'Myia Good needs a little bit of coaching and moral support from her man Eric Bellinger on this week's episode of The Platinum Life because she's about to go under the knife for a breast enhancement. "I am feeling super grateful that my mom and my husband are right here by my side," La'Myia shared about her procedure. "I'm scared and they make me feel comfortable."

While La'Myia has a lot on her mind, Asiah Collins is going through a high-pressure situation herself. She's has been handling the merch for her husband Kid Ink and now she's responsible for creating and designing her first a pop-up shop.

But Kid Ink isn't always the easiest to please. "My husband can be an extremely tough critic," Asiah shared. "If it doesn't go well, he's definitely going to give me s--t for it."