How to Rock Taylor Swift’s Snake-Inspired Style

ESC: Taylor Swift, 2016 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Call it what you want: Taylor Swift's new serpent-inspired, Reputation (officially out today) look is sexy.

While the queen of pop's edgier makeover has been all about bold matte lipstick, slicked-back hair, thigh-high boots and oversize sweaters, the new Taylor never slithers far from her snake-inspired accessories.

After deleting all her Instagrams, the musical mastermind commenced her latest album's music video, "Look What You Made Me Do," by wearing every piece of snake jewelry imaginable. Some of the most noticeable pieces include a fistful of snake rings, a pair of serpent hooped earrings and three diamond and yellow gold snake bracelets by Borgioni.

In addition to the LWYMMD music video, Swift has hosted secret sessions with her fans and was spotted wearing an all-black ensemble with a pair of thigh-high $2,400 Gucci snake boots.

If you want to show solidarity, you can shop similar diamond encrusted snake rings in silver, gold or rose gold for $60 or a black hoodie with a more subtle snake on the singer's site. If, however, you need a little help mastering the snake look, we've got you covered. Before you spend the entire weekend with a pair of headphones listening to 2017's most anticipated album, scroll down for some more snake inspiration. 

ESC: T-Swift Snake Look

Instagram: taylorswift13updates

Shoes

Slithering snakes make for edgy embellishments, especially on your shoes. Here, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer is spotted posing alongside fans in a pair of Gucci Leather Kingsnake Knee Boots, which ring in at a cool $2,400. Should you not have that kind of cash flow, we've rounded up a few more options.

ESC: T-Swift Snake Look

SHEIN

Snake Embroidered Denim Thigh High Heels, $76

ESC: T-Swift Snake Look

Gucci

Lawrence Snake Mule, $1,100

Taylor Swift, Look What You Made Me Do

Good Morning America

Rings

Even if every finger wasn't decked out in bling, her snake accoutrements from the "Look What You Made Me Do" video would still shine alone. Leave it to T.Swift to sell even more affordable versions of the jewelry on her site

ESC: T-Swift Snake Look

Alexis Bittar

Coiled Snake Ring, $225

ESC: T-Swift Snake Look

Alex and Andi

Snake Ring Wrap, $14.99

ESC: T-Swift Snake Look

Earrings

When your hair is up, don't forget to adorn those earlobes. 

ESC: T-Swift Snake Look

Macy’s

Gold-Tone Black & Pink Stone Snake Hoop Earrings, $28

ESC: Taylor Swift, Jewelry

Madewell

Snake Earrings, $34

ESC: T-Swift Snake Look

Hair Accessory

If you look a bit closer, you'll see a golden serpent slithering through Taylor's hair. 

ESC: T-Swift Snake Look

Asos

Orelia Snake Hair Clip, $16

ESC: T-Swift Snake Look

Saks Fifth Avenue

Montblanc Snake Tie Clip, $280

Lesson learned: Don't tread on Swift. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

