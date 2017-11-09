April the Giraffe Might Be Pregnant Again and We're Already Preparing for Another Livestream

April the Giraffe, Twitter

Twitter

Is April the Giraffe expecting baby No. 2?! 

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch said he could not "confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy" during his Thursday appearance on Good Morning America, fueling speculation that the zoo animal is prepping for another viral bun in the oven. 

In case you've forgotten the overnight internet sensation April became earlier this year, for months (and months) upwards of millions of people tuned into a livestream of the pregnant giraffe awaiting the arrival of her fourth child. 

At times we thought the whole thing could've been a hoax, but on April 15, 2017, April the Giraffe finally welcomed her newborn calf. 

The baby was named Tajiri, a Swahili moniker meaning "hope" and "confidence," and the 24/7 livestream was sadly taken down shortly thereafter. So how is Taj doing seven months later? 

Patch said on GMA he's "already approaching about 10-feet in height" and April is an "amazing mother." He added, "She's obviously very in tune to him and protective of him, but she's also allowing him to take on that independent trait that he has, which definitely comes from his father." 

"From the hundreds of thousands of visitors we've seen and even just his progress in growth has been remarkably easy and textbook, which has been a blessing," Patch shared. 

Are you ready for another April the Giraffe cam? Sound off in the comments!

