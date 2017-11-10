Jenna Dewan-Tatum Is Simply Chic & More Best Dressed of the Week

ESC: Best Dressed, Jenna Dewan Tatum

FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Sometimes, less is really more.

If the best and worst dressed stars at 2017 CMA Awards didn't inspire your next fashion purchase, maybe the best dressed stars of the week will. There were plenty of high-profile events this week for celebs to really express their style point of view, from the LACMA Art+Film Gala to the Forevermark Tribute in NYC to a handful of film premieres.

While a red carpet may have indicated that these events were upscale in dress code, the ensembles were pleasantly simple. Jenna Dewan Tatum channeled classic Hollywood in a midi-length black Christian Siriano dress, while Angelina Jolie and Gigi Hadid also opted for the monochrome look, in a silver wrap dress and head-to-toe yellow, respectively.

That doesn't mean there weren't some outfit curve balls—we're always impressed when a celeb can rock a dress over pants on the red carpet. To see more best dressed stars of the week, keep scrolling.

ESC: Best Dressed, Yara Shahidi

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

The Blackish star makes a style statement in a strapless dress over baggy track pants at The Hollywood Reporter's Next Gen 2017 Celebration at Poppy.

ESC: Best Dressed, Angelina Jolie

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan

Angelina Jolie

The actress is literally a silver screen siren in Jenny Packham at the 1st Annual Hollywood Film Awards.

ESC: Best Dressed, Zendaya

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images

Zendaya

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress turned heads at the Forevermark Tribute in NYC in a bustier top, ruffle pants and hot-pink shoes. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Zoe Saldana

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Zoe Saldana

The Guardians of the Galaxy star's shoulders make a bold statement on their own—they can thank Gucci for that. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Gal Gadot

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Gal Gadot

Yes, those are metallic lips littering the Justice League star's mini dress. Kylie Jenner would be proud. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Kim Kardashian

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA

Kim Kardashian

Leave it to Kim K. to make going sans shirt at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala look totally natural. This fashion risk is totally appreciated. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Nicole Kidman

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Nicole Kidman

The A-lister was a breath of springtime flair...smack dab in the middle of fall. Her Fendi ensemble is inspiring our wanderlust to warmer pastures. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Gigi Hadid

M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Maybelline

Gigi Hadid

The model is banana-chic in Ralph Lauren at the launch of her limited-edition Maybelline collection

ESC: Best Dressed, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model is all tied up in Gucci perfection at the LACMA Art+Film Gala. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Jenna Dewan Tatum

FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Channing Tatum's better half is simply chic in an A-line Christian Siriano resort 2018 dress at the War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend premiere at DGA Theater.

ESC: Best Dressed, Dakota Johnson

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA

Dakota Johnson

The Gucci spokesmodel channeled boho-glam in a muted pink gown with heavily embellished shoulders that would make Janet Jackson proud. 

Which star wore your favorite look this week?

