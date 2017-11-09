Are Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Getting Married? Here's Their Answer

For lifelong bachelor Jax Taylor, it's not a matter of if he's marrying Brittany Cartwright, it's when.
E! News caught up with the Vanderpump Rules couple at last night's Boohoo.com Pop-Up Shop in Los Angeles, where they offered an honest update on their future together.
"I don't have a ring on my finger if that's what you're asking!" Brittany teased, before her boyfriend of more than two years chimed in, "To be totally honest, I was against marriage. I always have been."
Jax continued, "But until I met Brittany, that kind of changed. When I do get married, it definitely will be to Brittany."
It's not surprising the pair has marriage on the brain, especially since they live on the same street as newly married co-stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz and down the hall from Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.
"We're together a lot," Brittany shared. "We live in the same building. We're on the same floor… Tom and Ariana live on the same floor."
Jax compared, "It's like Melrose Place with friends. We see each other all the time every day. We're like a family. That's why when we fight and do get in arguments, it kind of really hurts because we are like a family."
And speaking of fights, E! News also chatted with Tom and Ariana, who've also dealt with many ups and downs after four years together. To find out how they settle their relationship issues, watch the video above!
Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo on Monday, December 4 at 9 p.m.
