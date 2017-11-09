These Celebrity Hat Hairstyles Are a Lazy Girl's Dream

Hats are a fashion lover's best friend.

They hide dirty hair. They can be the star or complementing feature of any outfit. They protect your tresses from the elements. Admit it: This accessory is worthy of an investment.

Just take Shay Mitchell's fall ensemble as an example. The actress wows with her low-cut white top, black jeans, Chanel fanny pack, plaid blazer and circular glasses, but the black baker's boy hat is the hero of the outfit. It transforms her look from chic to It Girl cool and brings attention to her long straight hair.