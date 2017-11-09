Bethenny Frankel's Disaster Relief Efforts for "Neighbors" Puerto Rico Are Far From Over

Bethenny Frankel is a woman on a mission.
While appearing at the Delivering Good Gala in New York, the Real Housewives of New York star talked about the initiatives her crisis relief program B Strong and the new product donations program Delivering Good are putting forth to help those impacted by the recent hurricanes.
"It's been a traumatic and terrible disaster of a season. It's been like the season of disasters—one after the other," she said. "My initiative B Strong sort of just fell into action, learning as I go. And we definitely are making a difference in Puerto Rico, Houston, Mexico, U.S. V.I. So, it's been an amazing, amazing incredible experience that we can actually have an impact when we come together and we're working on a massive, massive relief effort."
Back in October, the Skinny Girl entrepreneur volunteered in San Juan Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit the capital city. She and her team also chartered several planes to distribute supplies, including food, water, medical assistance and cash gift cards. After seeing the devastation, the Bravo star made several trips back to Puerto Rico and spent her 47th birthday there to provide more disaster relief. She's also visited the Virgin Island to provide additional aid.
Frankel said it can be difficult for people to "really imagine what it would be like if we were living with no electricity whatsoever, no water, no food, rationing." However, she said B Strong and Delivering Good are working on a "massive cargo shipment" that will provide "millions and millions of dollars in relief to actually really rebuild" the communities.
"It took on a life of it's own, but it's a very very grim situation," Frankel said, "and we're neighbors. We'd want it done for us."
Watch the video to see Frankel talk about spending her birthday in Puerto Rico and the relief B Strong and Delivering Good are providing.