Shemar Moore Responds to Phaedra Parks Dating Rumors

by Corinne Heller

What's really going on between Phaedra Parks and actor Shemar Moore? Well, he says he's still single and hasn't seen her in almost a year.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been officially divorced from Apollo Nida for a year now. Last December, she got flirty and cozy with the Criminal Minds and The Young and the Restless star on an episode of Andy Cohen's show Watch What Happens Live.

She has dropped hints about a possible romance since then. However, Moore said on E! News' Daily Pop that he's "single" and that their meeting on WWHL marked their first and last encounter.

"This thing, it's crazy to me, I just woke up, like last week and everybody's like, 'Phaedra, Phaedra, Phaedra,'" he said. "And look, I met Phaedra doing a nighttime talk show with Andy Cohen and Andy Cohen does this thing late at night and he likes to get you to drink. And so you're loose and you have fun on his show."

"So I walked in and I saw Phaedra and I know who Phaedra- I've heard of Phaedra and she was looking like...and so she looked at me and I kinda had this sense of like, 'Oh, she thinks I'm the guy from The Young and the Restless' or 'She thinks I'm a certain Shemar.' And I said, 'Well, I'm gonna introduce you to a different kind of Shemar,'" he said. "So I just decided to have a good time and she was such a good sport and we played and we flirted and we got our little kissy face on. And then that went viral and that's the first and the last time that I've ever seen or met Phaedra."

Parks has not commented. 

This past April, Parks said on the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion that while she was not dating, but that Cohen "hooked" her with someone and she chats with them from now and then. When he asked if it was Moore, and if she would date him, she replied, "We'll see."

Earlier this month, Parks promoted Moore's latest project, the new series S.W.A.T., and posted on Instagram a throwback photo of the two wearing the same outfits they wore on Watch What Happens Live, showing her cozying up to him and nuzzling his neck.

"The look on #bae face when you tell him tonight is your night," she wrote. "@swatcbs premieres on @cbstv & @globaltv @10/9c #1 #babygirl Tune in! Set your DVR!"

