If Big Little Lies Season 2 Is Happening, It Should Be an Anthology

If this is a thing that has to happen, there's absolutely no need to revisit those Monterey moms. Leave them on that beach for the rest of time, but take that cast somewhere else. Turn Big Little Lies into an anthology series a la American Horror Story—same cast, same general themes, but different characters and settings each season. We'll even let Laura Dern keep her tiger jumpsuit, as long as she's wearing it somewhere else.

We could get to know some midwestern moms in a small town in Indiana or the suburbs of Chicago. Take us to the Upper West Side, or Nebraska, or even to LA and turn them into showbiz moms. There are a thousand stories to be told in a group of mothers holding onto their identities and declaring their self worth amid everyone else's expectations, a thousand stories about people who deserve a little karma, none of which will ruin what the first season gave us.

There are even a thousand potentially iconic soundtracks to accompany each of these stories, and we will buy those soundtracks. Just please don't destroy that ending.