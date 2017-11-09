Taylor Swift's Reputation Album Leaks 12 Hours Early

Look what you made them do.

People are so excited for Taylor Swift's new album Reputation that tracks from the record were leaked and shared online on Thursday, less than a day before the release date.

Two days earlier, Swift posted on her official Instagram page a track listing for Reputation after it leaked online. Links to the songs were shared on multiple file-sharing websites and message boards. Many were taken down as quickly as they were put up. Swift and her music label, Big Machine Records, have not commented.