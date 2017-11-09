All the Times We Related to Bosun the Frenchie

Bosun the Frenchie just perfectly summarized your morning mood.
In a new video featuring the adorable dog from Instagram, Bosun can be seen walking in front of a mirror and startling himself. His owner captured the hilarious video. "When you see yourself in the mirror first thing in the morning."
Same, Boson. Same.
Born in Nov. 2015, the two-year-old French bulldog has captured the hearts of thousands with his cute Instagram posts. In fact, his account (appropriately named @BosunTheFrenchie) has more than 17,000 followers.
To see some of Buson the Frenchie's most relatable moments, check out the gallery:
When He Was So Cold He Couldn't Even Deal
Bosun clearly isn't a fan of cold weather.
When He Wanted to Celebrate National Wine Day
Red or white, Bosun?
When He Just Wanted to Stay In Bed All Day
Same, Bosun. Same.
When He Felt Constricted on an Airplane
Wouldn't it be nice if airplanes provided more room?
When He Was Craving Some Ice Cream
Like all of us, Bosun likes to eat his ice cream straight out of the carton.
When He Wasn't Feeling His Halloween Costume
Finding the right costume can be a real struggle.
When He Just Wanted to Enjoy a Nice Cheese Plate
Who doesn't love brie?
When He Couldn't Find What He Was Looking For
It's OK, Bosun. We've all been there.
When He Had a Case of the Mondays
Ugh. Mondays are the worst.
When he's not busy posing for pictures, the little New Yorker likes to chase squirrels and go on boat rides.