Pink and Kesha Rock the Same, Ruffled Monsoori Dress: Which Look Do You Like Better?

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Anna Wintour, Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep's Feminist Interview With Anna Wintour Makes All Our Devil Wears Prada Dreams Come True

Victoria Beckham

Hitting the Treadmill, Grocery Shopping and Taking a Snooze: Photographic Proof Victoria Beckham Can Do Anything in Heels

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Billboard

Faith Hill Was Lied to About Her Birth Mother's History

Kesha, Pink, 2017 CMA Awards

Getty Images; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Pink walked the carpet of the Country Music Association Awards looking like an angel last night in her white, ruffled Monsoori gown...but that angelic look felt a little familiar, right?

Well, that's because another angel rocked it just a few months ago!

Yes, as you might recall, Kesha donned almost the exact same Monsoori dress at the MTV Video Music Awards in August. Her dress, however, was a light pinkish-nude hue and didn't come with the same black belt. Rather, the sleeves were accented with black ribbon and silver studs. 

Photos

2017 CMA Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Pink, Willow, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

They both stunned equally with their unique twists on the ensembles, but which look do you like better?

Meanwhile, Pink brought her daughter, Willow, as her date to the awards show, where she performed her song "Barbies" for the audience.

Willow looked just as angelic as her mama, rocking a black and blue princess gown with a matching tiara (of course).

Although this photo speaks a thousand words, Pink took to Twitter to share another pic with her followers, writing, "Happy."

So cute!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pink , Kesha , 2017 CMAs , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.