Garth Brooks Admits to Lip Syncing at the 2017 CMA Awards: "The Voice Is Just Not There"

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Little Big Town Talks Taylor Swift & CMA Awards Win

Chris Stapleton Says He's "Fortunate" Fans Love His Music

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Reputation Album Leaks 12 Hours Early

Garth Brooks

ABC/Image Group LA

Garth Brooks is saying it loud and clear: he lip synced. 

The country star, who was honored as Entertainer of the Year at the 2017 CMA Awards for the second year in a row, has admitted to lip syncing during his performance of "Ask Me How I Know" Wednesday night.

Fans quickly noticed the crooner was not singing his hit track live when the sound didn't match with what he was saying into his microphone. Disheartened fans shared their shock on social media, but Brooks was quick to address the outrage when he spoke to reporters backstage at the awards. 

According to Brooks, it was for the benefit of country music. "We did our rehearsal today and we did a game time call on whether we did sing the track or lip sync it and I decided to lip sync it because the voice is just not there and you want to represent country music the best you can," the star said backstage.

Photos

2017 CMA Awards: Red Carpet Couples

Garth Brooks, 2017 CMA Awards, Show

John Shearer/WireImage

In Brooks' defense, the star has been on a world tour for the last two years with his famous wife, Trisha Yearwood.

At some stops, the duo even performs two shows a night, so clearly the singer is putting in serious time on stage—hours that may have taken a recent toll on his vocal chords. 

"It's been 400 shows and we're all exhausted, but having the time of our lives," he told E! News backstage. 

Despite any backlash, the 2017 Entertainer of the Year considered the evening a "winning night." As he tweeted,  "I get to carry the Queen's shoes and take home EOTY!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Garth Brooks , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.