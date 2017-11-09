Michelle Pfeiffer Downplays Her Comeback: "I Became Unhireable"

Don't call it a comeback!

When Michelle Pfeiffer appeared on NBC's Today Thursday to promote her new film, Murder on the Orient Express (in theaters Friday), the 59-year-old actress chalked up her career revival to good timing. This year alone, Pfeiffer also appeared in Darren Aronofsky's mother! and Andrew Dosunmu's Where Is Kyra?, in addition to earning an Emmy nomination for her role as Ruth Mader in HBO's made-for-TV movie Wizard of Lies. Pfeiffer will next play Janet Van Dyne in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, and she shows no signs of slowing down after that. But the actress, who has previously said she put her career on hold to raise her kids with husband David E. Kelley, seems uncomfortable with the renewed attention on her reentry into movies.

"You know, I wish I could really take credit for making this big sort of sacrifice, but it sort of just evolved. I guess my priorities maybe shifted. We moved out of Los Angeles. The older the kids got, it became more and more difficult to say 'yes.' I became pickier and pickier: 'Well, where does it shoot? When does it shoot? How long will I be away?'" Pfeiffer told Savannah Guthrie. "And at some point, I became unhireable. That was really the real reason why I hadn't worked."