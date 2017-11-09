Fixer Upper Star Chip Gaines Shaves His Head for a Good Cause

Not all Fixer Upper fans loved Gaines' luscious locks. So last week, the Magnolia Market owner pledged to cut his hair if people donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"It's come to my attention that most of you hate my current hairstyle. But how MUCH do you hate it?" Chip wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo showing someone about to cut his hair. "Now's the time to put your money where your mouth is."

He also wrote, "Donate to @StJude through the link in my profile, and the more money we raise over the next FOUR days, the shorter my hair goes. That's a promise. And, who knows, maybe if you really exceed my expectations...I'll buzz it all off. #OperationHaircut."