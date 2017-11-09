EXCLUSIVE!

Ruby Rose Dishes on Taylor Swift's Secret Sessions at the 2017 CMA Awards

Ruby Rose is as much of a fan of Taylor Swift as she is a friend. 

E! News caught up with the actress at the 2017 CMA Awards, where she dished on one of her famous musical gal pals. While the songstress was not at the event in Nashville Wednesday night, Rose was still singing Swift's praises, particularly when it came to her highly anticipated sixth studio album, Reputation.

In fact, the star got to hear the tracks thanks to a special invitation to one of Swift's secret listening sessions. 

"It was a secret," she joked about the gathering. "It was great. It was amazing. I'm pumped for the album. It's fantastic and I bet everyone else is excited as well."

While Swift may have shifted musical genres in recent years since her country beginnings, according to Rose, all of her music still shares her flair for storytelling. 

"I love all of Taylor Swift's music," the Pitch Perfect 3 star said. "My favorite thing about country is how they tell stories and that it feels so relatable and it feels like you know that person and I love how she's transformed that into pop music and now we're getting these sort of stories within a pop realm where there wasn't necessarily as clever storytelling before."

With Swift's album dropping on Friday, all that's left to ask now is, "...Ready for it?" It certainly sounds like Rose is! 

