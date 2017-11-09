Maren Morris Sets a Wedding Date—and Jokingly Asks Niall Horan to Perform

At the 2017 CMA Awards, Niall Horan and Maren Morris teamed up to perform "Seeing Blind," off of his debut solo album, Flicker. It followed a short intro of her hit "I Could Use a Love Song."

Before they took the stage, E! News caught up with Horan and Morris on the red carpet to get all the details on their musical collaboration. "I just sent her a song that I'd written and asked, 'Would she jump on it?' She wrote back saying she would love to," explained Horan, who noted that country music isn't "dissimilar" from what he listened to as a lad in in Mullingar, Ireland. "I was blown away by that, having just seen her smash it at the Grammys, win a Grammy and perform at the Grammys," the 24-year-old singer continued. "I was just very happy with that."

Wednesday marked Horan's first time attending the annual award show. "We're here for the first time performing it, at the biggest night in country music, so it's exciting," he said, adding, "The more time I've spent in the States over the last six, seven years, the more I've figured out how much I love the country scene and what's going on here. Its such a beautiful community."