Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and More Country Stars Read "Mean Tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In honor of the 2017 CMA Awards, Jimmy Kimmel Live! presented viewers with the third installment of "Mean Tweets: Country Music Edition" Wednesday. The latest iteration of the segment featured Zac Brown Band, Cassadee Pope, Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, Randy Houser, Old Dominion, Trace Adkins, Darius Rucker, Dan + Shay, Jana Kramer, Chris Young, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Chris Stapleton, Jake Owen, Little Big Town and Justin Moore.
"From time to time, as you probably know, we like to shine a light on the not so nice people post on social media," said Jimmy Kimmel, joking that he was "somewhat, but not overly proud" to share another chapter in the ongoing series. Later in the show, Combs performed, and Kimmel talked to Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams and El Camino Christmas' Dax Shepard.
See more "mean tweets" below:
"The Zac Brown Band is on three radio stations at the same time.........As you can imagine this is the worst day of my life. #H8Them"
"When Cassadee Pope goes to the bathroom her name is Cassadee poop"
"I want to throw Blake Shelton off an highway over pass by his legs and watch him get obliterated by a Peterbuilt pulling a big stupid house."
"If you grow a beard like Luke Combs, don't grow a beard."
"Randy Houser has the sexiest voice but is so dang ugly. #Bummer"
"F--k you Old Dominion, suck my d--k"
"If we all just concede that Trace Adkins is an a--hole, can we move on?"
"I just heard a Darius Rucker country song, and I hate to be dramatic, but it's the worst thing that's ever happened to me."
"Sitting here thinking this song sucks and then I realized it was a dan and shay song and everything made sense"
"Would rather live a music-less life than hear Jana Kramer on the radio"
"Some say I should just ignore what I think sucks, so today I'm ignoring Chris Young's new album.
"dude from Florida georgia line looks like Clayton Kershaw if he gave up on baseball and started making s--tty music."
"Lady Antebellum is the musical equivalent of getting kicked in the sack!"
"Chris Stapleton proves that ugly people can still win awards."
"Kinda feel like Jake Owen is a douche but idk"
"Little big town sounds like they threw a bunch of cats in a bag and beat them around with a tennis racquet"
"Justin Moore get some pants that fit bro I can see ur balls"
"gal gadot?????? imma be wondering why taht woman got not titties"
"Emma Watson seems like the type of girl who I would be friends with for like 3 days and then get really sick of but not tell her"
"Jake Gyllenhaal has the most punchable face of all time. I'd like nothing more than to sock him in his ugly, soft, starry-eyed pug face."
"Elisabeth Moss looks STUNNING. I think she can clean up well, despite my grandmother's harsh opinion that she's hideous."
"I bet that John Lithgow's ballsack looks exactly like is face..."
"Dave Chappelle head don't fit his body nomore He forgot to exercise that milk dud on his shoulders That bitch tiny"
"All frowning old dudes are Jeffrey Tambor to me."
"Can Gwyneth Paltrow just stick to steaming her vagina and shut the f--k up, for f--k's sake."
"Jennifer aniston is what happens when a bag of flour gets its big break"
"Jim Parsons looks like a ventriloquist dummy that came to life to become a sex offender"
"Jamie Lannister has a tiny d--k, pass it on #GameOfThrones"
"I bet Jennifer Lawrence gives really unenthusiastic h--djobs"
"Kristen Bell seems like the kinda person Id be thrilled to be paired up w 4 a school project but then would never wanna hang w her otherwise"
"im gonna submit bob odenkirk to ugly whites"
"Someone just told me I smile like Micheal Keaton and I don't know if I should take one million selfies or put a gun in my mouth."
"Just tried to watch Saturday Night Live — unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad."
"Is Kumail Nanjiani's d--k multiple colors?"
"Magic Johnson becoming GM is just another reminder that any stupid person can do anything they set their mind to."
"Personally I think Paul George could be traded for like half a bag of saltine crackers."
"Zach LaVine looks like the type guy that tried his girlfriend's bra on in college as a joke, but then kinda liked it."
"The dopest thing about Karl-Anthony Towns is that he looks like a gigantic, extraordinarily athletic baby."
"F--k you and your pineapple head, Mike Conley."
"Devin Booker looks like a fancy lesbian."
"Pretty sure Joel Embiid has the IQ of a squirrel."
"Jay Williams is a perfect studio analyst. His left eye is looking at his co-host while his right eye is looking into the camera."
"I don't think Shaq is dumb, but he sure sounds like it."
"Tell Walt Frazier to sit his old porkchop sideburns ass down."
"If you look up the word douche in the dictionary you'll see a picture of Hitler, but in that picture he's holding up a photo of Caron Butler."
"James Harden always looks like he's just about to lead the Israelites through the Red Sea."
"I bet DeAndre Jordan is so bad a free throws because his eyes are so close together"
"Shaq is not shaquille oneal anymore lol hes old and fat...if he lost weight hed be better but i cant say much im addicted to eating too."
Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 on ABC.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Josh Hutcherson and musical guest Dan Auerbach are on Thursday's show.