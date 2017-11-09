Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and More Country Stars Read "Mean Tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In honor of the 2017 CMA Awards, Jimmy Kimmel Live! presented viewers with the third installment of "Mean Tweets: Country Music Edition" Wednesday. The latest iteration of the segment featured Zac Brown Band, Cassadee Pope, Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, Randy Houser, Old Dominion, Trace Adkins, Darius Rucker, Dan + Shay, Jana Kramer, Chris Young, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Chris Stapleton, Jake Owen, Little Big Town and Justin Moore.

"From time to time, as you probably know, we like to shine a light on the not so nice people post on social media," said Jimmy Kimmel, joking that he was "somewhat, but not overly proud" to share another chapter in the ongoing series. Later in the show, Combs performed, and Kimmel talked to Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams and El Camino Christmas' Dax Shepard.

See more "mean tweets" below:

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Zac Brown Band

"The Zac Brown Band is on three radio stations at the same time.........As you can imagine this is the worst day of my life. #H8Them"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Cassadee Pope

"When Cassadee Pope goes to the bathroom her name is Cassadee poop"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Blake Shelton

"I want to throw Blake Shelton off an highway over pass by his legs and watch him get obliterated by a Peterbuilt pulling a big stupid house."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Luke Combs

"If you grow a beard like Luke Combs, don't grow a beard."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Randy Houser

"Randy Houser has the sexiest voice but is so dang ugly. #Bummer"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Old Dominion

"F--k you Old Dominion, suck my d--k"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Trace Adkins

"If we all just concede that Trace Adkins is an a--hole, can we move on?"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Darius Rucker

"I just heard a Darius Rucker country song, and I hate to be dramatic, but it's the worst thing that's ever happened to me."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Dan + Shay

"Sitting here thinking this song sucks and then I realized it was a dan and shay song and everything made sense"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Jana Kramer

"Would rather live a music-less life than hear Jana Kramer on the radio"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Chris Young

"Some say I should just ignore what I think sucks, so today I'm ignoring Chris Young's new album.

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Florida Georgia Line

"dude from Florida georgia line looks like Clayton Kershaw if he gave up on baseball and started making s--tty music."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Lady Antebellum

"Lady Antebellum is the musical equivalent of getting kicked in the sack!"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Chris Stapleton

"Chris Stapleton proves that ugly people can still win awards."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Jake Owen

"Kinda feel like Jake Owen is a douche but idk"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Little Big Town

"Little big town sounds like they threw a bunch of cats in a bag and beat them around with a tennis racquet"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Justin Moore

"Justin Moore get some pants that fit bro I can see ur balls"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Gal Gadot

"gal gadot?????? imma be wondering why taht woman got not titties"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Emma Watson

"Emma Watson seems like the type of girl who I would be friends with for like 3 days and then get really sick of but not tell her"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Jake Gyllenhaal

"Jake Gyllenhaal has the most punchable face of all time. I'd like nothing more than to sock him in his ugly, soft, starry-eyed pug face."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Elisabeth Moss

"Elisabeth Moss looks STUNNING. I think she can clean up well, despite my grandmother's harsh opinion that she's hideous."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

John Lithgow

"I bet that John Lithgow's ballsack looks exactly like is face..."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Dave Chappelle

"Dave Chappelle head don't fit his body nomore He forgot to exercise that milk dud on his shoulders That bitch tiny"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Jeffrey Tambor

"All frowning old dudes are Jeffrey Tambor to me."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Gwyneth Paltrow

"Can Gwyneth Paltrow just stick to steaming her vagina and shut the f--k up, for f--k's sake."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Jennifer Aniston

"Jennifer aniston is what happens when a bag of flour gets its big break"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Jim Parsons

"Jim Parsons looks like a ventriloquist dummy that came to life to become a sex offender"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

"Jamie Lannister has a tiny d--k, pass it on #GameOfThrones"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Jennifer Lawrence

"I bet Jennifer Lawrence gives really unenthusiastic h--djobs"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Kristen Bell

"Kristen Bell seems like the kinda person Id be thrilled to be paired up w 4 a school project but then would never wanna hang w her otherwise"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Bob Odenkirk

"im gonna submit bob odenkirk to ugly whites"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Michael Keaton

"Someone just told me I smile like Micheal Keaton and I don't know if I should take one million selfies or put a gun in my mouth."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Alec Baldwin

"Just tried to watch Saturday Night Live — unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Kumail Nanjiani

"Is Kumail Nanjiani's d--k multiple colors?"

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Magic Johnson

"Magic Johnson becoming GM is just another reminder that any stupid person can do anything they set their mind to."

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Paul George

"Personally I think Paul George could be traded for like half a bag of saltine crackers."

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Zach LaVine

"Zach LaVine looks like the type guy that tried his girlfriend's bra on in college as a joke, but then kinda liked it."

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Karl-Anthony Towns

"The dopest thing about Karl-Anthony Towns is that he looks like a gigantic, extraordinarily athletic baby."

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Mike Conley

"F--k you and your pineapple head, Mike Conley."

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Devin Booker

"Devin Booker looks like a fancy lesbian."

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Joel Embiid

"Pretty sure Joel Embiid has the IQ of a squirrel."

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Jay Williams

"Jay Williams is a perfect studio analyst. His left eye is looking at his co-host while his right eye is looking into the camera."

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Shaquille O'Neal

"I don't think Shaq is dumb, but he sure sounds like it."

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Walt Frazier

"Tell Walt Frazier to sit his old porkchop sideburns ass down."

Jimmy Kimmel, Mean Tweets, NBA

YouTube

Caron Butler

"If you look up the word douche in the dictionary you'll see a picture of Hitler, but in that picture he's holding up a photo of Caron Butler."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

James Harden

"James Harden always looks like he's just about to lead the Israelites through the Red Sea."

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

DeAndre Jordan

"I bet DeAndre Jordan is so bad a free throws because his eyes are so close together"

Mean Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

Shaquille O'Neal

"Shaq is not shaquille oneal anymore lol hes old and fat...if he lost weight hed be better but i cant say much im addicted to eating too."

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 on ABC.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Josh Hutcherson and musical guest Dan Auerbach are on Thursday's show.

