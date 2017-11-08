Portia de Rossi Says Steven Seagal ''Unzipped'' His Pants During Audition

Arrested Development actress Portia De Rossi took to Twitter on Wednesday to recount an alleged experience while trying to audition for a movie for the Above the Law actor Steven Seagal.

The 44-year-old star, who is a lesbian and married to Ellen DeGeneres, tweeted, "My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, 'well, I didn’t know if he was your type.'[sic]"

The Arrested Development star tweeted the story to her 339K followers on Wednesday afternoon. Soon after, Ellen tweeted her support of the actress, writing, "I'm proud of my wife."