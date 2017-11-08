Jeffrey Tambor "Adamantly and Vehemently" Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations

Earlier today Deadline reported that Transparent actor Jeffrey Tambor was being investigated by Amazon Studios, after Tambor’s former assistant Van Barnes allegedly accused the 73-year-old actor in a private Facebook post of being inappropriate.

However, the Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG-winning actor has come out to say that all and any allegations are "baseless."

"I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her," said the actor in a statement given by his rep, Leslie Siebert, to KNBC.

The statement continued, "I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation."

Earlier today, Transparent creator Jill Soloway confirmed an investigation was taking place in a statement to EW, "Anything that would diminish the level of respect, safety, and inclusion so fundamental to our workplace is completely antithetical to our principles. We are cooperating with the investigation into this matter."