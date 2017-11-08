Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley's Best Hosting Moments at the 2017 CMA Awards

Oh, what a night!

The 2017 CMA Awards winners have been named, the performers have rocked the stage and the red carpet saw plenty of unforgettable style moments, but how 'bout another round of applause for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley?

The singers returned to co-host the 51st annual ceremony for the 10th consecutive year, no small feat for a duo as ultra-talented as Carrie and Brad! As per usual, we lost track of Underwood's many, many outfit changes and there were plenty of uplifting moments and laughs to go around.

Without further ado, here are their best hosting moments!