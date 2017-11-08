Keith Urban Debuts Harvey Weinstein Inspired Song ''Female'' at 2017 CMA Awards

"As a husband and a father of two young girls, it affects me in a lot of ways," Urban, who shares two daughters with wife Nicole Kidman (who played an abused wife in Big Little Lies) told Billboard. "And as a son—my mother is alive. It just speaks to all of the females in my life, particularly. For a guy who grew up with no sisters in a house of boys, it's incredible how now I'm surrounded by girls. But not only in my house; I employ a huge amount of women in my team. The song just hit me for so many reasons."

"The writers wrote this song on October 10th and I heard it the next day," Urban told Rolling Stone Country. "I got to hear it fresh out of the oven, and it was instant love for me. I know all three of [the writers] and I think obviously the tone of times right now was weighing on all of them, and compelled them to write this song."

"It affected me not just as a husband but also as a father of two young girls, and a son," he continued. "I had a heart reaction—my first thought was that it was a gospel soul prayer mantra, all rolled into one."