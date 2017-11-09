Gigi Hadid Is Banana-Chic in Head-to-Toe Yellow Monochrome

  • By
  • &

by Deirdre Durkan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton or Melania Trump: Who Does the Coat Dress Better?

ESC: White Boots

23 White Boots That are the New Black Boots for Fall

Chrissy Teigen, Luna

Why Chrissy Teigen Is Letting Daughter Luna Decide When to Get Her Ears Pierced

ESC: Dare to Wear, Gigi Hadid

M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Maybelline

It's bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S. 

Gigi Hadid made a sunny statement in a yellow-on-yellow Ralph Lauren ensemble at the launch party of her Maybelline collaboration Tuesday night. The supermodel rocked the bold trend in a shimmery, strapless mini-dress and matching coat.

In typical Gigi fashion, the beauty kept her floor-grazing topper draped over her shoulders, leaving her delicate shoulders and toned legs exposed. The street-style master committed to color coordination with a pair of glittery gold heels. Of course, in full monochrome, the model painted her nails the same bright hue. 

Photos

Gigi Hadid's Runway Evolution

While wearing the bold color, opt for minimal makeup and jewelry. Take note of her nude lips and barren neck and wrists. The single-hue style is a no-accessories-needed look. 

With Gigi at the helm of the head-to-toe yellow movement, we rounded up every modern iteration of the sexy, bold dress. 

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Gigi Hadid Dare to Wear

Whistles

Limited Rossy Strap Dress, $95

ESC: Gigi Hadid Dare to Wear

Topshop

Cross Strap Slip Dress, $30

Article continues below

ESC: Gigi Hadid Dare to Wear

Boohoo

Imogen Off Shoulder Printed Embroidery Shift Dress$12.50 

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Gigi Hadid Dare to Wear

The Outnet

Balmian Cutout Ribbed Stretch-Knit Mini Dress, $669

 

Article continues below

ESC: Gigi Hadid Dare to Wear

River Island

Yellow Cold Shoulder Bodycon Dress, $110.00

ESC: Gigi Hadid Dare to Wear

Farfetch

Areon V-neck Dress, $390

ESC: Dare to Wear

Article continues below

ESC: Gigi Hadid Dare to Wear

My Theresa

Victoria Beckham Satin Dress, $1,470

 

ESC: Gigi Hadid Dare to Wear

Net-A-Porter

Miu Miu Embellished Silk-Georgette Mini Dress, $6,845

ESC: Gigi Hadid Dare to Wear

Matches Fashion

Halpern Asymmetric-Draped Satin Bustier Top, $3,130

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Who Knew Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively Were BFFs? Inside the Stylish Duo's Friendship

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Life/Style , Fashion , Dare to Wear , Top Stories , VG , Shopping
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.