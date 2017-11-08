Maryse Tries to Give Alexa Bliss a Makeover and Lana Works on Her Bonafide WWE Diva Status

It's a fight to the finish!
On tonight's episode of Total Divas, these ladies are giving it all they've got, and while it is paying off for some, the road might be a little trickier for others. Lana is trying to forge her path in wrestling but not everyone is a believer.
"I didn't say I don't think you should wrestle. I said why would you when you're in the position that you are?" Nia Jax asks her during a workout. "Stepping in the ring is a whole other game." I guess this season she'll have to prove them all wrong.
E!
She's not the only lady dealing with other people's opinions of her. On a trip to Japan, Alexa Bliss is getting a major makeover courtesy of Maryse, who doesn't think her look is exactly champ worthy. Apparently, nothing less than designer will work!
While Maryse's heart is in the right place, Alexa has faced negative criticism before and reveals that she used to struggle with an eating disorder. "I lost 30 pounds in 6 weeks," she revealed while being interviewed on a podcast. No matter what anyone has to say about her look, she's finally at a place in life where she loves who she is.
While the other ladies are away in Japan, Nattie Neidhart and Trinity Fatu are kicking it stateside in Arizona and visit Brie Bella and her newborn Birdie Joe Danielson. The ladies offer to babysit, which proves more difficult than they anticipated.
"I'm not really great with babies but I will definitely give it my best shot," Nattie reveals. Not really great with babies was a huge understatement. Luckily, Trin was able to hold down the fort while Brie and Daniel Bryan got some alone time, and Birdie got some quality time with the ladies.
See everything that happened on this week's episode in the recap video above!